DNGC’s wellness centre opened

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: The Yoga & Wellness Centre of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here was opened on 2 November, marking a new chapter in promoting health and wellbeing of the students and staff of the college.

Addressing the participants at the inaugural function, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan emphasized the importance of yoga in managing stress, improving focus, and promoting physical fitness.

Dr Khan, a passionate health and fitness enthusiast, provided fund to establish the centre. His personal commitment to wellbeing is reflected not only in his support

of this project but also in his active participation in yoga and fitness practices.

Coinciding with the inauguration of the centre, a seven-day yoga workshop was organized by the NSScell, the NCC and the girls’ hostel of the college, which concluded on Sunday.

Attending the valedictory function, DNGC’s seniors Associate Professors Drs DK Padhi and AK Pandey commended the wellness centre’s efforts in fostering a culture of wellness on campus.

They highlighted the importance of integrating yoga into daily life to build both physical strength and mental resilience, especially for the NSS volunteers and NCC cadets, where discipline and physical endurance are key.