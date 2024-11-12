APSLSA conducts paralegal induction prog

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Altogether 114 students of the Arunachal Law Academy participated in a ‘paralegal volunteers (PLV) induction training programme’ organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) to mark the National Legal Services Day on 9 November.

During the programme, APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado spoke on the role and responsibilities of the SLSA and the DLSAs, free legal services, and legal aid clinics.

APWWS president and advocate Kani Nada Maling deliberated on the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Advocate Loma Kurdu dwelt on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, while advocate Jaya Doji addressed the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Arunachal Pradesh Recording of Marriage Act, 2008, lok adalats, and the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011.

Advocate Kamin Danggen sensitized the participants to the NALSA mandated schemes; provision of free and competent legal services, the roles of PLVs, the dos and don’ts for PLVs, the legal services mobile app, national helpline number 15100, and various relevant welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the society.