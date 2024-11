A five-member team from Arunachal Pradesh is participating in the 5th Sub-Junior and Junior National Yogasana Sports Championships (boys & girls), which began at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati, Assam, on Monday. The participants are Keni Bagra, Gida Tarbi, Lukki Doyom, Nani Tago Sancha and Ateso Meya. Umesh Mimi and Marpe Bagra are the male and the female coach, respectively.