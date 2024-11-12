Mein underscores role of youths in shaping society

PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the role of youths in shaping the future of a society.

Attending the Adi Youth Festival, 2024 here in East Siang district on Sunday, Mein described the youths as the driving force behind sustainable progress and societal advancement.

Highlighting the ways the youths can contribute to the development of the community, he said that even one small positive action can go a long way in fostering a harmonious society.

Mein expressed concern over the pressing issue of drug menace and reiterated the state government’s commitment to control drug abuse and illicit trafficking. He advocated stringent action against drug peddlers. Mein lauded the efforts of the community, especially the ABK’s women wing and the Women Against Social Evils (WASE), for their role in the fight against the drug menace.

Highlighting the government’s vision for the youths, Mein said that 2024 has been declared the ‘Year of the Youth’ to empower the young people with enhanced opportunities in education, sports, and personal development.

“The Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to providing the youths with the resources and opportunities needed to thrive and contribute positively to society,” he said.

On the occasion, the DCM felicitated founding president of ABK Fest Joluk Minung for his work towards youth development.

Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao spoke on the potential and role of youths in transforming a society. He exhorted the youths to excel in sports, culture, literature and academics, etc, through hard work and make their community proud. Gao expressed hope that events like the Adi Youth Fest would serve as a platform to tap and channelize youth energy and skills.

MLAs Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Puinnyo Apum and Oni Panyang, ABK president Tadum Libang and its secretary-general Vijay Taram, and ABK Youth Wing president Oki Dai also attended the programme. (DCM’s PR Cell)