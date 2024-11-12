Radam Borang Crowned Miss Adi 2024

Adi Youth Festival concludes

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 11 Nov: The three-day long Adi Youth Festival, 2024 (AYF-’24), organised by the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing, with the theme ‘Empowering youth, building tomorrow & say no to drugs and yes to life’, concluded here on Monday.

The festival, which featured sports, cultural and literary competitions, as well as a youth parliament and Miss Adi pageant, was aimed at providing a platform to the Adi youths to connect and foster the spirit of brotherhood and unity.

On the final day, a colourful display of cultural presentations was made, followed by prize distribution.

In the final match of the AYF-’24 football tournament, Team Rani FC lifted the championship trophy, along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while Team Siang Ao clenched the runners-up spot along with Rs 30,000 prize money.

In evening witnessed the grand finale of the third edition of the Miss Adi pageant. Radam Borang was crowned Miss Adi 2024. She was awarded Rs 1,00,000 as cash prize. Sumpi Siram secured the first runner-up position and won Rs 50,000, and Oyi Yorni stood second runner-up and received cash prize of Rs 30,000.