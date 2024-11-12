Eaglenest Butterfly Festival held

DOIMARA, 11 Nov: The first-ever three-day Eaglenest Butterfly Festival concluded here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Organized by Nature’s Friendship Rupa and Balipara (Assam)-based Mahila Shakti Kendra, with support from the Arunachal Pradesh tourism and environment, forests & climate change departments, the event celebrated the role of butterflies in the ecosystem.

The festival included butterfly and bird walks in the Doimara and Khellong areas, along with discussions highlighting the importance of butterflies in maintaining ecological balance, and their conservation.

The event was inaugurated by former minister DK Thongdok, in the presence of Conservator of Forests Millo Tassar, District Tourism Officer Tracy Thongdok, and others.

Participants from Tezpur University, Rangapara College and Balipara College, besides PRI members and senior residents from Doimara, Kamengbari, and Rupa were also in attendance.

The festival concluded with awarding of certificates to the participants and supporting departments. (DIPRO)