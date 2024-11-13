Army hosts Graziers’ Mela at 10,000 ft

ZEMITHANG, 12 Nov: In a remarkable celebration of tradition and resilience, the Indian Army hosted a Graziers’ Mela under the ‘vibrant village Zemithang’ pilot project on 11 November.

The event took place in the border village of Nelya, situated at a stunning altitude of 10,000 feet, among snow-capped peaks of Zemithang, along the Indo-Tibet and Indo-Bhutan borders.

“This unique gathering aimed to revive and support the centuries-old practice of cattle grazing – a tradition that has sustained generations of the local community,” the Guwahati (Assam)-based defence PRO said in a release.

“Each grazing season, these graziers journey across international borders in search of lush pastures for their cattle. However, with changing socioeconomic and geopolitical landscapes, fewer people are able to sustain this age-old way of life,” the release said.

The Graziers’ Mela sought to celebrate and uplift the community, offering moments of joy after a season of hard work. The event featured cultural performances by the Indian Army and local artistes, a free medical camp for villagers, and distribution of essential supplies, including water storage containers, waterproofing gear, heating equipment, and tin sheets for upgrading dhoks (cattle shelters).

“This support is intended to both honour and sustain this vital tradition for the future,” the release added.

Attended by local authorities and villagers, the event highlighted the Indian Army’s commitment to the wellbeing of border communities. Approximately 150 villagers took part, expressing gratitude for the efforts of the Gajraj Corps and the Indian Army in promoting the upliftment of border villages across the nation, it said.