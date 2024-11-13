NCORD meeting held to strengthen efforts against drug trafficking

TAWANG, 12 Nov: The Tawang police conducted a district-level Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting here on Tuesday to strengthen inter-agency coordination to combat narcotics-related activities in Tawang district.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Sang Khandu, DSP Tasso Kato delivered a detailed presentation, showcasing the police’s ongoing efforts and strategies against illicit drug trafficking in the district.

He emphasized the critical role of bazaar secretaries and gaon burahs in gathering intelligence, and urged them to actively share information that could aid in identifying and apprehending local drug peddlers.

The DC in his address underscored the importance of holding regular NCORD meetings to remain vigilant against potential narcotics threats. While the incidence of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases in Tawang remains low, he stressed the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to prevent any escalation. He also encouraged intelligence agencies and bazaar committees to gather actionable information to pre-emptively tackle any emerging issues.

During the discussion, the bazaar secretaries suggested conducting surprise inspections in marketplaces to curb any hidden narcotics activities.

Representatives from the Intelligence Bureau and paramilitary forces also contributed recommendations to enhance inter-agency coordination and response.

Among others, Divisional Forest Officer Piyush Gaikwad, DDSE Hridar Phuntsok, representatives from state and central intelligence agencies, and paramilitary officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)