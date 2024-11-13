Mein highlights Arunachal’s progress in energy sector in power ministers’ conference

NEW DELHI, 12 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ progress in the power sector during a conference of power ministers of states and union territories here on Tuesday.

Mein highlighted the progress in the sector, including the improved financial health of DISCOMs, reduction in AT&C losses, and significant developments in smart metering under the evamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). He underscored the state’s immense hydropower potential of 58,000 mw, with major projects, like Subansiri (2,000 mw) and Dibang (2,880 mw) driving the growth.

The DCM projected a 4.98 per cent increase in energy demand for FY 2024-’25, with plans for adding 634 mw of new capacity. He sought central assistance for transmission upgrade, pumped storage projects, and Arunachal’s inclusion in the Green Energy Corridor to meet India’s renewable energy target of 500 gigawatts by 2030.

In line with India’s sustainability vision, Mein emphasised the importance of solar-based rural electrification and development of EV charging infrastructure under the state’s Electric Vehicle Policy.

“These initiatives aim to improve energy access and quality of life in remote areas while promoting a green future,” Mein said and reaffirmed Arunachal’s commitment to overcoming challenges and contributing to India’s sustainable energy mission.

The DCM was accompanied by Power Secretary RK Sharma and APDA Member Secretary Ginko Lingi.

The meeting was chaired by Union Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (DCM’s PR Cell)