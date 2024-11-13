DECTE organizes national seminar

PASIGHAT, 12 Nov: The Daying Ering College of Teacher Education (DECTE), in collaboration with Bhagalpur (West Bengal) chapter of the Indian Chemical Society, organized a national seminar on the topic ‘Digital education and technology: Analyzing the role of technology in education as per NEP-2020 and its implications for access and equity’ here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The seminar aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of NEP-2020’s digital education vision, assess the current state of digital infrastructure and connectivity in India, and analyze the quality, relevance, and accessibility of digital educational content and resources, the DECTE said in a release.

Arunachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Tomo Riba and Apex Professional University pro VC NA Khan attended the seminar, besides a host of resource persons from various higher educational institutions from the state and the country.