Immunization process in urban areas reviewed

PASIGHAT, 12 Nov: The ‘Urban task force for immunization-cum-Pasighat block level review meeting of National Health Mission’ was held at Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre (BPGH&TC) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Presiding over the meeting, ADC (HQ) Tatling Pertin commended the efforts of the health workers and development partners like the WHO RRT and the VHAI in narrowing the zero dose vaccination.

He suggested to the gathering to “evolve a feed mechanism from frontline health workers like ASHAs and AWWs in strengthening the work programme,” and requested the DMO to functionalize the sub-centre in the airfield area.

DMO Dr Komling Perme opined that “the success of the immunization process in urban areas is dynamic due to floating population.” He suggested meticulous planning to ensure success of immunization in urban area.

Earlier, Urban PHC MO Dr U Perme presented the first and second quarter achievement report.

DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu, BPGH&TC MS Dr Yater Ringu and

WHO RRT coordinator Dr Nungki Ratan also provided inputs, the East Siang DMO informed in a release.