Conserving Arunachal’s pride: The hoolock gibbon

[ Ngilyang Tam ]

Arunachal Pradesh, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to the hoolock gibbon, a species that holds a special place as the state animal, notified by government vide circular No CWL/45/85/2603-2652,dated 11th September, 1989.

The hoolock gibbon is not only an emblem of the state’s natural heritage but also a species of significant ecological importance. Conservation efforts for this ape have gained traction in recent years, driven by its declining population and limited habitat.

Why conservation matters

The hoolock gibbon (Hoolock hoolock), India’s only ape, plays a crucial role in the ecosystem. Primarily frugivorous, it aids in seed dispersal, contributing to forest regeneration and the overall health of its habitat. However, habitat loss, fragmentation, and hunting pose major threats to the gibbon population, especially in northeastern states where these apes are mainly found. Conservation of the hoolock gibbon is essential not only for preserving biodiversity but also for maintaining the health of forest ecosystems in Arunachal and beyond.

Distribution in India

In India, hoolock gibbons are primarily found in the northeastern states, including Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, and Nagaland. In Arunachal, they thrive in dense forests of the eastern and southern districts, relying on continuous canopy cover to navigate and forage. There are two species of hoolock gibbons in India: the western hoolock gibbon and the eastern hoolock gibbon. However, recent studies suggest these two may actually be a single species, distinguished more by geography than by genetic or biological differences.

Conservation breeding programme at biological park, Itanagar

In light of the gibbon’s vulnerability, the Biological Park (Zoo), Itanagar has launched a conservation breeding programme to protect and support the gibbon population. This breeding programme started in 2007 and is one its kind in India, focusing on breeding in a controlled environment to ensure healthy populations that can eventually be reintroduced into the wild. The initiative includes monitoring breeding pairs, maintaining naturalistic enclosures, and providing expert care.

This conservation effort aligns with the park’s larger mission of protecting the unique wildlife of Arunachal. At present the park has 18 hoolock gibbons with a break up of nine males, three females and nine sub-adults.

A call to protect our state animal

Conserving the hoolock gibbon is about more than protecting a species; it’s about preserving the forests and cultural heritage of Arunachal. The state animal designation underscores the importance of this ape to the region, serving as a reminder of the shared responsibility to safeguard our natural treasures. Through collaboration with organizations like the WWF, the WTI, etc, and government initiatives, Arunachal is working to secure a future for the hoolock gibbon and the ecological richness it represents for today’s and future generation. (The writer is an IFS officer.)