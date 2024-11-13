Training prog for poultry farmers

KANUBARI, 12 Nov: The ICAR’s Basar (Leparada)-based Arunachal Pradesh Centre conducted a training-cum-input distribution programme for tribal poultry farmers of Kanubari circle at the Longding KVK on Tuesday.

The programme, which was conducted under the project ‘Poultry production for socioeconomic improvement of resource-poor tribal farmers through a malgamation of improved poultry husbandry practices under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP)’, saw the participation of 20 poultry farmers.

Veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jinidelivered a lecture on rearing of vanarja poultry,while KVK Head Dr Utpal Bhattacharya suggested to the farmers to “take poultry farming in entrepreneurship in the district,” and agronomy CTO A Kirankumar Singh advised the farmers to adopt integrated farming system for enhancing their income generation round the year.

Horticulture scientist Dr T Angami presented a brief on protected cultivation of vegetable under low-cost protected structures, and agroforestry scientist Dr RA Alone spoke on the importance of multipurpose trees in agriculture.

Inputs like waterer, feeder and veterinary medicines were provided to the poultry farmers. 1000-day-old chicks of vanraja poultry birds, along with feed, will be distributed to the poultry farmers, the KVK informed in a release.