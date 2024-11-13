Dist-level Yuva Utsav organised

PACHIN, 12 Nov: The Papum Pare Yuva Utsav 2024, organized under the aegis of the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Papum Pare, in collaboration with the directorate of youth affairs, concluded at the government secondary school (GSS) here on Monday.

The event featured various competitions, including declamation, young writers’ contest, young artists’ contest, cultural dance, science mela (individual and group), and mobile photography contest.

Addressing the gathering, Ward 14 Corporator Gyamar Tuvin, who along with ward member Petum Lingdum and GSS Pachin Principal E Mounglang attended the fest, emphasized the importance of cultivating scientific temperament among students, focusing on environmental issues and climate change.

He applauded the science exhibition and encouraged the participants to further their research.

Approximately 200 participants from 11 schools competed in the event. The first-place winners will represent Papum Pare at the state-level competition in December.