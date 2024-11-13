Mock exercise on earthquake conducted

SEPPA, 12 Nov: The 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in collaboration with the East Kameng district administration, conducted a comprehensive district-level mock exercise on earthquake at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidyan Nikketan here on Tuesday, in order to strengthen disaster preparedness in the district.

The mock exercise follows a tabletop disaster management simulation conducted on 11 November, which contributed to refining response strategies of all stakeholders in their approach to disaster management.

In addition to search and rescue operations, emergency medical units were set up to treat simulated victims, showcasing the preparedness of medical teams in handling mass casualties during a disaster scenario. The demonstration aimed to reinforce the importance of timely and effective medical response in disaster management.

The exercise, which was attended by approximately 800 participants, including students and local residents, was followed by a debriefing session.

Among others, Seppa ADC Ashok Tajo, CO K Riba, DSP M Yarang and DDMO Kelay Sono were present during the mock exercise. (DIPRO)