Guv extends Children’s Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik extended greetings to all the children of the state on the occasion of Children’s Day.

He expressed the hope that the celebration will promote the welfare and rights of children in the state.

In his message, the Governor said that today’s children are the future leaders of our state. Children’s Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating their joy, innocence

and potential, while raising awareness of their rights, protection and well-being. It reminds us to prioritize children’s welfare, champion their education and foster a safe and nurturing environment for their growth and development. By providing quality education, opportunities to unlock their potential and instilling good values, we can help every child become a responsible and contributing citizen of our state and country, he said.

“To secure a better tomorrow for the state and the nation, let’s give our children the best of today,” the Governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)