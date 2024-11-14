OIL All Assam Junior Tennis Championship from 3 December

DULIAJAN, 13 Nov: The five-day long OIL All Assam Junior Tennis Championship (OAAJTC) is set to start from 3 December at the tennis courts of Zaloni Club, Oil India Limited, here in Assam. The championship will feature competitions in 6 categories, including Under-12, Under-14 and Under-18 categories for both boys and girls.

The total prize money of the tournament, including winners, runner-ups, semi-finalists and quarter-finalists has been declared as INR 2,60,000.00 (Two Lakhs Sixty Thousand only).

Some of the brightest young tennis talents from across Assam are expected to participate in the tournament, to be held under the aegis of All Assam Tennis Association.