Awareness prog on legal adoption, Mission Shakti scheme

TEZU, 14 Nov: A one-day awareness programme on “legal adoption, the poshan tracker and the Mission Shakti scheme,” under the women & child development (WCD) department, was organized by the Lohit District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) at the BRC hall here on Thursday.

State nodal officer for Mission Vatsalya, Chadan Tangjang gave a detailed briefing on the various schemes under WCD, including institutional and non-institutional care provisions under Mission Vatsalya.

She elaborated the roles and responsibilities of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). She informed that One Stop Centres (OSC) in Arunachal Pradesh have been designated as temporary Specialized Adoption Agencies (SAA).

Programme manager of the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA), Khoda Radha conducted a session on legal and illegal adoptions, detailing the legal processes and penalties for illegal adoption through a power-point presentation.

Consultant for the Poshan Abhiyan, Malom Saring gave a presentation on the poshan tracker, showcasing data for the month of October and providing updates for Tezu and Wakro regions.

State Mission Coordinator for Mission Shakti, Nani Yakang spoke about the empowerment of women through the Mission Shakti scheme.

Deputy director (ICDS)-cum-DCPU officer Bishailu Chaitom also spoke.

The programme concluded with an open discussion on key topics, including legal adoption, poshan abhiyan, and Mission Shakti between the participants and resource persons of the programme.

Members of the CWC, PRI, Gram Panchayat heads, Anganwadi workers, staff of the One Stop Centre; and officials from the Integrated Child Development Services attended the programme. (DIPRO)