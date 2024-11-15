RCML conducts workshop on Singpho language & folksongs

ROING, 14 Nov: The four-day workshop on “Documentation of the Singpho Language and Folksongs,” organized by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) at RIWATCH campus concluded on Thursday.

The main objective of the workshop was to authenticate the language and folksong data for publication. In addition, the workshop focused on the audio-visual documentation of Singpho language and folksongs for research studies and digital archival.

Miao BRCC Prahlad Kanmai, Bordumsa APO Ongdu Lagang, Indiengam Singpho, Jamai Kumin and Pisi Kha Tinki were the resource persons from the Singpho community.

In his address, RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami commended the resource persons of the Singpho community for their cooperation and dedication to safeguard their language and culture. He also assured RIWATCH’s support to the Singpho community’s initiatives for the promotion and preservation of their rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, in her inaugural address, RCML research officer Dr. Vilhousienuo Neli, who was the convenor of the workshop, said that the successful outcome of this workshop will not only contribute to the preservation of the Singpho community’s cultural heritage but will also strengthen the collaboration between the Singpho Development Society and RCML.