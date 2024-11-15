Governor’s tribute to Birsa Munda, Guru Nanak, Nyetrii-Dow

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik has extended his greetings on the occasion of the 4th Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to stand resolutely for righteousness, equity and constitutional rights.

In his message, the Governor stated that Birsa Munda dedicated his life to championing the rights of tribal communities and worked tirelessly to preserve their faith, culture and traditions. “He inspired his followers to reconnect with their tribal heritage and uphold their ancestral customs,” the Governor added.

The Governor also highlighted that Janjatiya Gaurav Divas offers an opportunity to promote the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities and advocate for their welfare. “It is a day to remind us of our shared heritage and the importance of preserving and celebrating the diversity of our country. The day also endeavors to acknowledge the contributions of tribal communities in preserving cultural heritage, while emphasizing welfare initiatives undertaken by both the union and state governments in areas such as education, health, livelihoods, infrastructure and skill development,” the Governor said.

The Governor has also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 555th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. He expressed his hope that this sacred occasion would further enrich the splendid spirit of unity in diversity within our society.

In his message, the Governor said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji embodied and taught the values of love, peace, truth and devotion. His divine ideals of humanity, equality and brotherhood continue to inspire us to become better individuals, guiding us toward social harmony and unity. “With a vision centered on true spiritual power, Guru Nanak Dev Ji boldly challenged hypocrisy and superficiality in religious practices, emphasizing sincerity in both words and deeds. This sacred occasion is a reminder to embrace his timeless messages of spirituality, purity, justice and compassion, fostering a spirit of goodness and unity among us all,” the Governor said.

The Governor has also extended his warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the joyous occasion of the Nyetrii-Dow Festival. He wished that the celebration of the Hrusso community will bring peace, harmony and prosperity to all.

In his message, the Governor said that the foundation of all festivals is deeply rooted in people’s beliefs, faith, livelihood and sustenance. “Celebrating these festivals highlights the vibrant and rich culture of the tribe and plays a key role in preserving and passing it on to future generations,” he said.