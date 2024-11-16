ALF concludes on a positive note

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: The 6th Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF), 2024 concluded on a positive note at DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

The festival, an annual calendar event of the information and public relations department organized in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, brought together renowned authors, writers, storytellers and poets from across the state, the country and abroad.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of budding writers and poets from the state in the talks and discourses.

The last day’s sessions at Tagang Taki Hall started with a discussion on ‘Spine chilling or cool: Crime/detective fiction writing’, moderated by writer Sanjay Mishra Srinjay with panelists Rajesh Badal and Mitra Phukan.

Other sessions included, ‘Future Writing: Varied Voices’ with Vishal Pandey and participated by Moge Basar, Khushi Sharma and Ramesh Karthik Nayak as panelists.

Another session on ‘Vitality: The Significance of oral traditions through new modes of transmission’ was moderated by Doyir Ete, in which panelists Mahadev Toppo, Kanato Chophy and Bompi Riba participated. It was followed by session on comic illustration workshop with Tinkle & Amar Chitra Katha by Reena Puri and Rituparna Hazra in the late afternoon.

In ‘Meet the Author’ session of the day, moderator Ranju Dodum was in conversation with author and poet from Nagaland Mmhonlumo Kikon, while in Children’s Corner, Keselo Tayang from Bamboosa Library team conducted the story-telling session for the children.

At Kengsam Kenglang Hall, the sessions began with senior journalist Ranju Dodum initiating discussion on topic, “Third Wave: Eco criticism-literature and the environment” which was participated by panellists, Achyutanand Mishra, Saumyadeep Dutta,

Harish Kapadia and Raza Kazmi, followed by short story reading by four writers in a session moderated by Mukesh Verma, a litterateur and chief editor of monthly magazine Vanmali Katha. Verma also read out his story “Wo Log, Ye Log.’

While Vijay Kumar Rode, a retired IAS officer from Chhattisgarh read out his story in Hindi titled, ‘Kitabo Ko Pyaar Karo,’ Geyir Potom read her short story ‘Aluminium Bucket,’ depicting the feeling of sharing and caring in her hostel life.

Remon Longku and Y.D Thongchi Jr also presented their stories.

The session on ‘Poetry Sans Border’ (International poetry reading) with prominent poet Arun Kamal as moderator was quite captivating, reflecting on how the power of words connects the world. It was well participated by eight poets, including international participant Sawien Jenkwao, an Asst Professor & Dean of Faculty of Education at Shinawatra University, Thailand.

Jenkwao presented his audio-visual Thai story ‘Glong Khao Noi Kha Mae’ (The little rice box that killed mother) to huge applauses from the audience.

Hoshang Merchant, an acclaimed poet and essayist known for his pioneering work in queer literature in India, recited poems from his collection “Lalan Fakir.”

While Professor Irom Gambhir Singh from Manipur presented some of his lyrical translations in Assamese, a leading queer rights activist from Assam Rituparna Neog recited her poem ‘Scarecrow’ in Assamese and English.

Other participants included Anchal Anita Dhara, Ketan Yadav and Kuldeep Sumbly Agnishekha from Srinagar, Kashmir.

The festival ended with a story-telling session with Mehek Mirza Prabhu. (DIPR)