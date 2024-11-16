Wahge appeals for preservation and promotion of cultural heritage, language

THRIZINO, 15 Nov: The minister for WRD, health & family welfare Biyuram Wahge has urged upon the people of the state to work for protection, preservation and promotion of their rich cultural heritage and language.

The minister said this during the closing ceremony of five-day long celebration of 51st Nyethrii- Dwo festival of the Aka tribe here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Wahge said, “It is important that we all protect our rich cultural heritage and traditional values and it is our responsibility to educate our younger generation about our roots so that our language, tradition and culture continue to flourish.”

Terming loss of culture as loss of identity, he said, “We may practice and believe in any faith but it is time we make united efforts to ensure that the identity of various tribal communities of the state remain intact.”

While referring to a memorandum seeking sufficient medical officers and upgradation of Thrizino CHC to PHC, the minister requested the local MLA to pursue for further consideration from the health department at Itanagar.

Thrizino- Buragoan MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, chief advisor and former MLA Kumsi Sidisow, ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok and West Kameng deputy commissioner Akriti Sagar were also present.