Children’s Day celebrated at SCDC

PASIGHAT, 15 Nov: Spring Child Development Centre here in East Siang district celebrated Children’s Day with children with special needs on Thursday.

During the celebration, audiologist Dr. Mitesh Kumar delivered a short lecture on “how to take care of special child,” while neuro physiotherapist Kapong Mod emphasized the need of nurturing joy, creativity and growth in a supportive environment for development of children.

A colourful group dance by the therapists, creative workshops, and varieties of game designed for special children were other attraction of the celebration.

The parents commended the staff of the Centre for organising the event for special children. (DIPRO)