Parnaik urges people to follow ideals of Guru Nanak

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik urged the people to follow the ideals and teachings of Guru Nanak.

Participating at the 555th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev at Gurudwara Saheb in Naharlagun on Friday, the Governor said that Guru Nanak taught the values of love, peace, truth and devotion.

“His divine ideals of humanity, equality, and brotherhood continue to inspire us to become better individuals, guiding us toward social harmony and unity,” he said.

Parnaik expressed hope that the sacred occasion will further enrich the splendid spirit of unity in diversity within our society.

He also attended ‘Shabad Kirtan,’ ‘Anand Saheb Path’ and ‘Ardaas’ conducted on the occasion.

The Gurudwara Singh Sabha Prabhandak Committee, led by its president Sulhvinder Singh Sandhu presented ‘Saropa’ to the Governor as a mark of respect.

A large number of people from other communities also attended the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration.(Raj Bhavan)