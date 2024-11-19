Si Donyi Hilo in Delhi

[ Karda Natam ]

DELHI, 18 Nov: The Tagin Student Society Delhi celebrated the Pre-Si Donyi Hilo Festival on Saturday.

During the celebration, a cultural competition was held among students from various tribes of the North East. The organizers of the celebration shared that the event aimed to showcase and promote the rich culture and ancient traditions of the Tagin community to the world.

The program was attended by Tagin students residing in Delhi, along with members of other communities from Arunachal Pradesh living in the city.

Joint secretary, National Authority for Chemical Weapons Convention, Indra Mallo highlighted the importance of cultural preservation. She stressed that every citizen should step forward to protect their traditional cultures. She also emphasized the need for communal harmony through the exchange of rich cultural traditions among the communities of North East India.

During his speech, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Armed Police Robin Hibu, encouraged the younger generation to continue promoting and preserving their ancient traditions and culture. He appreciated the Tagin students in Delhi for their efforts to showcase their cultural heritage to the world.

Joint secretary, Rajya Sabha secretariat Dr. Rosey Sailo Damodaran, president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Dhanan Jay attended the festivities.