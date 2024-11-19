Arunachal wins 8 medals at Jr Pencak Silat Championship

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh won four gold and equal numbers of bronze medals in Junior National Pencak Silat Championship, which concluded in Srinagar on Monday.

The gold medalists were Meko Liyak, Sartum Tara, Tarh Tyson and Taba Takar. Yani Nabam, Shanti Lochung, Mama Tok and Baja Blange won a bronze medal each.

Apu Kamchi was the team coach.

Meanwhile, the 17-member senior Pencak Silat team from Arunachal Pradesh left for Srinagar to participate in the 2nd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2024 to be held there at Sher Kashmir Indoor Sports Stadium from 19 to 21 November.