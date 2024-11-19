Raja writes to civil aviation min to increase frequency of flights

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: State civil aviation minister Balo Raja has written to union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan to increase the frequency of flights from Itanagar to New Delhi and Kolkata, including introduction of morning flights to both the destinations.

Currently, there are no morning flights to New Delhi and Kolkata.

Raja also urged the union minister to launch daily flights from Itanagar to the national capital and introduce direct flights to other metro cities, like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad etc.

The Donyi Polo Airport here accommodates passengers from both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.