Ering launches e-Rickshaw scheme

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 18 Nov: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Monday handed over e-Rickshaws to eight beneficiaries under his e-Rickshaw scheme’s first phase.

The MLA accompanied by Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo and government officers handed over the e-Rickshaws to the beneficiaries at ADC’s office here.

The scheme is part of the MLA’s efforts to ease the sufferings of the unemployed youths of his constituency.

Ering urged beneficiaries to use the vehicles for daily wage earning purposes.

“This is a trial initiative to know the demand of e-Rickshaw and other passenger vehicles in the area. I shall cover all rural areas under the subdivision scheme in the coming days,” he said.

The MLA had earlier provided scholarships for IAS and other state and national level competitive examination aspirants.

Ering said that he was putting priority on road infrastructure, education and health care services besides taking steps to create self employment avenues in his constituency.

The MLA also urged the PRI leaders to work for welfare of the common people and encourage the unemployed youths for adopting entrepreneurship activities.

Ruksin ADC, ZPMs Aruni Jamoh and Anung Gammeng, and CDPO Onyok Panyang also spoke.

ZPMs Bimol Lego (Oyan), Yaken Jerang (Mirem), Olik Taloh (Ledum), Besing Tatin (Rani), rural development JE Bhupendra Singh, among others, attended the programme.