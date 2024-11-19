Six Arunachalees to represent India at World Cup Final in hand to hand combat

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Six athletes from Arunachal Pradesh are representing India at the World Cup Final 2024 in Hand to Hand fighting scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan from 19 to 24 November.

The athletes are Likha Tamin, Bamang Losik, Jaanson Takha Tassar,

Langpu Takio Maru, Byabang Sakap and Bamang Tabang.

Tassar Tite is the India team coach.

Athletes from 42 countries are expected to participate in the event organized by the National Hand to Hand Association of Kazakhstan and the International Hand to Hand Federation.