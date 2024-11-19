Training prog on human rights for APSHRC

NEW DELHI, 18 Nov: A three-day on-site training program on human rights for the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) commenced at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) here on Monday.

The APSHRC delegation led by acting chairperson Bamang Tago and accompanied by secretary Ibom Tao, under secretary Keter Bagra, deputy registrar Mama Tang and other officials, is attending the program to gain in-depth knowledge and skills related to human rights advocacy and the Commission’s functions.

In his inaugural address, NHRC secretary general Bharat Lal emphasized the importance of understanding the workings of the Commission. He highlighted the collective responsibility to foster mutual learning and raise awareness about human rights. Lal encouraged the participants to actively engage in the training, with the goal of spreading awareness about human rights and strengthening their protection within Arunachal Pradesh.

APSHRC acting chairperson Bamang Tago expressed his gratitude for the training opportunity, noting that as a relatively new Commission, this orientation would provide essential guidance on all aspects, particularly in handling cases-such as the registration process, ensuring timely action on complaints, and addressing situations where authorities fail to respond. He stressed that understanding the powers and functions of the NHRC, and how to effectively utilize them, is critical for the Commission’s success.

Tago, with a background in NGOs, shared his insight into the challenges faced in human rights advocacy, saying that his inner activist remains committed to driving positive change. He also expressed appreciation for the invaluable support from the state government, which has ensured the Commission is equipped with the necessary infrastructure and staff to perform its duties effectively.

The training program is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission, ensuring it is well-equipped to address human rights issues with transparency, impartiality and a commitment to justice.

During the inaugural day, director Lt. Col. Virender Singh presented an overview of the PHR Act 1993. NHRC joint secretary Anita Sinha explained the International System of Human Rights, NHRI UPR and GANHRI through a detailed PPT presentation. DD(M&C) Jamini Kumar Shrivastava discussed the importance of using media to promote human rights and the Commission’s media and communication initiatives. NHRC PO Bipin Bihari Gautam explained the functioning of the law division.

Over the next two days, the training will cover several key aspects of the Commission’s work, including the complaints management system, procedures for addressing complaints in the law division, investigation practices, and training and research initiatives.