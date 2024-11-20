A total of 36 SHG members benefitted from demonstration and training programme on “Oyster Mushroom Production Technology,” organised by Namsai KVK under NICRA-TDC programme at Krishnapur village on Tuesday. KVK subject matter specialist (plant protection) Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora demonstrated the step by step procedure for preparing mushroom bag and thoroughly explained the method of insect pest and disease management. 50 Kg of mushroom spawn were distributed among the farmers during the training programme.