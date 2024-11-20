10th University Badminton League-2024 concludes

RONO HILLS, 19 Nov: Prof. Gibji Nimasow and research scholar Tanil Tabang clinched the men’s open doubles title of the 10th University Badminton League-2024.

They beat the research scholar duo of Kulenso Pul and Jango Tacho 16-21, 21-18 and 21-19 in a thrilling final played on 17 November at Rajiv Gandhi University.

In the intra-club doubles competition, RGU Registrar Dr. N.T Rikam and Asst Prof Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi defeated the pair of Dr. David Pertin and Takang Sangdo in straight 21-17 and 21-19 sets in the final and retained the trophy for the second consecutive year.

In women’s doubles, faculty member-student pair of Dr. Oi Dai Nimasow and Osinam Eko got the better of Dr. Nuki Gammeng and Dipika Basumatary.

Prof. Gibji Nimasow and Dr. Oi Dai Nimasow won the intra club mixed doubles title, beating the pair of Dr. David Pertin and Naying Perme Saroh.

In the mixed doubles (open), research scholar-BPEd trainee pair of Kulenso Pul and Jomoni Lochung defeated the faculty member-student pair of Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi and Osinam Eko of physical education in a keenly contested three setter match.

Tanil Tabang was declared as the best player of the tournament, while the best smasher award of the league went to Jango Tacho.

The award for emerging player went to PG student Ometso Ngadong.

Prof. Nimasow won the ‘most stylish player’ award for the third consecutive year.

In the sidelines of the valedictory-cum-prize distribution ceremony, Dr. Rikam encouraged the players to work hard and compete at higher level and bring laurels to the university and the state. He assured to improve the sports facilities in the university.

Joint Registrar Dr. David Pertin spoke on the significance of such competitions and encouraged all to enthusiastically play and keep oneself fit and healthy.

Earlier, chairman of the officers’ club Prof. Nimasow briefed about the league.

Trophies, medals and cash prizes with citations were given away to ‘all the players, match officials and volunteers.’

The four-day league was organized by Officers’ Club of Rajiv Gandhi University. A total of 27 teams participated in it.

The league was kick started by RGU vice-chancellor in-charge Prof S.K Nayak on 14 November.