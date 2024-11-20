DC emphasizes individual and community role for universal access to clean toilets

PASIGHAT, 19 Nov: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu has stressed on the individual and community responsibility for ensuring universal access to clean toilets, cleanliness and sanitation of Individual household Latrine (IHHL) and community toilets.

“Universal access to clean toilets promotes hygienic practices, dignity and sanitation and health of their community,” the DC said this while launching the World Toilet Day Campaign 2024, organized by the department of PHE & WS, Pasighat Division on the theme of “Hamara Sauchalaya : Hamara Samman” under the under SBM (Grameen) in the district here on Tuesday.

“The true success of any government scheme/projects depends on taking community initiative as the government and departments are only facilitators,” the DC added.

The DC, who is the chairman, district water & sanitation mission (DWSM), stressed on intensive IEC activities in the community and villages in collaboration with village water

and sanitation committees & PRI members during the month-long campaign.

Earlier, PHE & WS EE-cum-member secretary DWSM Mijing Dupak highlighted the objective of the campaign #Toilets for Dignity beginning 19 November to 10 December to encourage communities to beautify and transform both individual and community toilets to welcoming and colourful spaces, promoting usage of toilets, to bring global attention to sanitation challenges and highlighted the roles of all stakeholder departments and PRIs.

Consultant PHE Bitem Dupak highlighted on key features of the campaign under SBM (Grameen) like competitions for best Individual Household Latrine (IHHL) and community toilets at Gram, Block and district levels, felicitating IHHL beneficiaries, community toilets aesthetic upliftment, water testing to reduce diseases and anti-microbial resistance, IEC for behaviour change and toilet usage, access toilet usage in PHCs, CHCs, schools, Anganwadi Centres, and ensure provision of toilets, felicitation of sanitation workers, identification of non-functional CSCs and ensuring their functionality under 3 Rs of Repair, Restore and Refine for Community Sanitary Complexes(CSCs).

Monthly district water and sanitation mission meeting was also held on the occasion which was attended by its members viz Gram Panchayat chairpersons, PD DRDA-cum-DPDO Tajing Padung, DMO Dr. Komling Perme, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, DDICDS Machi Gao and WRD EE O.Panyang among others.(DIPRO)