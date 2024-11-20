KDS disappointed by Arunachal Rang Mahotsava exclusion, seeks transparency

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS), the only active theatre group based in Arunachal Pradesh, has expressed disappointment over the decision of the organizers of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsava to exclude the group from the festival’s committee. The festival, which will kick off on 22 November will be held at IG Park and end on December 5.

In a lengthy statement, the society stated that despite their appeal for inclusion in the festival committee, the organizers turned their back, thereby completely ignoring the contribution of KDS to the growth of theatre in the state.

While appreciating the state government’s support for the development of theatre in Arunachal Pradesh, the society emphasized the importance of recognizing and

supporting local theatre artists who have been working on the ground year-round. “These artists, who have dedicated their lives to cultivating and nurturing theatre culture within the state, must be given equal recognition, opportunities, and a meaningful role in shaping state-sponsored events like the Arunachal Rang Mahotsava,” they added.

Further, the society expressed discontent with the festival process. “Despite our contributions, we were merely invited to direct a play for scrutiny by the committee, rather than being included in the decision-making process. This feels like a missed opportunity to leverage our experience and vision for the festival’s success. For this reason, we declined the proposal to be a part of this festival,” KDS said.

The society also stated that those who helped build the foundation of a proper theatre culture are being treated like outsiders in their own home. “This exclusion undermines our years of commitment to the growth of theatre in Arunachal Pradesh. It goes against the ethical values of theatre, which stands for inclusivity-especially in a state like Arunachal Pradesh, where only a handful of theatre graduates exist. The idea that only one individual, from this small group, seemingly controls all decisions is not right and fails to reflect the diversity and collective spirit of our artistic community,” they added.

The KDS further emphasized that it only wanted to be part of the festival committee to offer insights and expertise in shaping the festival. “Our request was simple: to be included in the committee-not to handle funds or manage logistics. We never asked to be involved in financial matters, only to have a role in the creative and strategic direction of the festival, to which we are more than qualified to contribute,” they said.

The KDS called for more local representation in the committee, stating that the Arunachal Rang Mahotsava cannot truly reflect the richness of the state’s theatre culture without genuine local representation within its committee members. “Those of us who have worked tirelessly within the state-understanding its unique challenges-should be the ones shaping the festival’s direction, ensuring it accurately reflects the artistic landscape of Arunachal Pradesh,” said KDS. The society further called for more inclusivity and transparency in how the festival committees are formed. A truly representative festival will ensure that all local theatre groups, particularly those with proven contributions, have an equal platform to shape the event.

Despite their exclusion, the KDS remains steadfast in its commitment to the growth of theatre in Arunachal Pradesh, it said. They added that they will continue to contribute to the arts, nurture talent and advance theatre culture. The founder of KDS, Paalin Kabak, one of the well-known Bollywood faces from Arunachal, served as the associate director of Arunachal Ek Safarnama, a hugely popular theatre play. In addition, KDS has nurtured countless artists who have gone on to enroll in prestigious institutions like the National School of Drama (New Delhi), BNA (Lucknow), and FTII (Pune), thereby playing a key role in shaping the state’s artistic landscape.