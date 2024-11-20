Wangsu commends CIRG efforts for improved farming technology at national conclave

MATHURA, 19 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh agriculture and allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu commended the contributions of ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) during the national Goat conclave held at Makhdoom, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Attending the conclave, Wangsu acknowledged the institute’s role in revolutionizing goat farming through technological innovations and farmer-centric training.

“The contributions of ICAR-CIRG in providing new discoveries, interventions and technological inputs for income generation are commendable. I urge farmers to adopt these initiatives and work collaboratively to improve goat farming, ensuring growth in the animal husbandry sector and contributing to the nation’s progress”, Wangsu said, highlighting the importance of technology and research.

The goat conclave, organized by ICAR-CIRG, in collaboration with the animal husbandry and dairying department, GoI, was inaugurated by Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying prof. S.P. Singh Baghel.

The conclave with its theme “Technology Dissemination: Connecting Farmers with Livestock Technologies and Industry”, aimed to bridge the gap between research and farmers. It brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including policy makers, scientists, officials from state and central animal husbandry departments, goat farmers, NGOs, agri-business entrepreneurs, and students.

Various activities, including technology exhibitions, input distribution to SC/ST farmers, goat competitions, and scientist-farmer interactions marked the programme. Participants gained direct access to the latest technologies and best practices in goat farming. The conclave also saw the release of a goat newsletter and the signing of MoUs with organizations like the Goat Trust and IF Foundation to advance goat farming initiatives.

This was Wangsu’s first stop on a series of visits to other states for further research and collaboration in animal husbandry and allied sectors. He was accompanied by the animal husbandry secretary Hage Tari and other senior officers from animal husbandry department.