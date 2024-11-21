Ensure hospital safety

The Seppa district hospital incident in which a man killed four people and injured several others without any provocation has suddenly awakened the state government to the need for improving hospital security. On Tuesday, the state government announced a series of measures, including hiring security personnel from private agencies to provide security at hospitals across the state. Several decisions to enhance hospital security were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Mama Natung. However, this should not be just a knee-jerk reaction.

The government should proceed with a well-thought-out plan. Experts should be consulted to develop robust security measures for hospitals. There is a clear need to strengthen security at healthcare facilities. The Seppa incident has highlighted the urgency of these measures. The incident has caused immense trauma, not only to healthcare workers across the state but also to the public who visit hospitals for treatment. The morale of healthcare workers, in particular, is currently low. The government should act swiftly to improve security and help restore their morale.