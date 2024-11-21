Flying squad seizes alcohol, tobacco near schools

AALO, 20 Nov: The COTPA flying squad of West Siang district, led by Magistrate Eken Bam, seized large quantities of tobacco products and alcohol from various shops located within a 100-meter radius of RKM School, Nehru Memorial School, and the New Market area in West Siang district during a raid on Wednesday.

All shop owners found violating COTPA Section 6 (a) and (b) were fined. They were also warned not to sell any type of tobacco products near educational institutions, with a notice that failure to comply would result in the cancellation of their trading licenses.

Later, the seized items were disposed of in the presence of the magistrate and the flying squad. (DIPRO)