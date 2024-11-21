Police arrest habitual thief, recover stolen properties

ITANAGAR, 20 Nov: Itanagar Capital Region police have arrested a habitual thief and recovered stolen properties from his possession.

On November 17, a complaint was filed by the PPS to the Chief Secretary regarding a theft at his residence in P Sector here. The thief struck at 5:30 am, stealing valuable items including one GoPro camera, one Samsung tablet, gold ornament valued at Rs. 7 lakhs, one diamond bracelet valued at Rs. 1,50 000, cash Rs. 25,000 and two old mobile phones, police said.

After receiving the complaint, a team of police led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi under the supervision of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh swiftly identified the suspect, one Tadar Niba. After an intense interrogation, Niba confessed to the crime.

The police recovered a brand new Go-Pro camera valued at Rs. 60,000, a brand new Samsung tablet valued Rs. 32,000, two additional Samsung tablets and seven mobile handsets reportedly stolen from various locations in ICR.

The accused is in police remand for four days.