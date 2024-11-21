Bui takes stock of CSS in Dumporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, 20 Nov: Local MLA Rode Bui took stock of the progress of various ongoing centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) within his constituency in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Bui, accompanied by a team of officials from the administrative and implementing agencies, inspected all the government infrastructure projects and asked the contractors and engineers to not compromise with the quality of the work. He also discussed with them various challenges being faced in implementing the projects.

The MLA also visited the Tapi to Luchi PMGSY road and Mebigeko to Pani Mmuri stretch of the NH-13.