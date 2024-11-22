Changlang NYK conducts district level Yuva Utsav

CHANGLANG, 21 Nov: Changlang Nehru Yuva Kendra, in collaboration with the directorate of youth affairs and Rang Frah Government College (RFGC), organized the district level Yuva Utsav on Tuesday. The event aimed at promoting youth engagement and fostering their talent across a variety of fields.

It provided a platform for the youth to showcase their creativity, intellect, and skills in diverse categories — science exhibition, young writers, young artists and declamation contests, photography workshop and cultural group dance. The winners of various contests in the Yuva Utsav will get opportunity to represent the district at the state level Yuva Utsav.

In his address, deputy commissioner Vishal Shah encouraged the participants to continue their active involvement in similar events in the future, emphasizing the importance of youth participation in shaping a vibrant and progressive society.

Superintendent of police Kirli Padu also applauded the discipline and enthusiasm displayed by the participants from schools across the district. He commended the participants for their outstanding performances in the various competitions.

NYK district youth officer Mohit Nehra also spoke.

Among others, BJP mandal president Wachom Rekhung and RFGC principal P. Mossang were present in the event.