LIKABALI, 22 Nov: Lower Siang DC in-charge Mokar Riba underscored the need for timely processing and disbursement of loan to the beneficiaries.

Delay in loan approval discourages potential beneficiaries, forcing them to quit the project, Riba said during a quarterly DCC/DLRC meeting here on Friday. He urged the banks to expedite the process.

During the meeting, the participants raised the need for opening cooperative banks in the district as many schemes to elevate the economy of the people are going to be funded through such banks in the state.

The CDR report for the quarter showed very negligible progress, especially among the APRBs.

It is pertinent to mention that only four banks-one SBI branch at Likabali and one APRB branch each at Likabali, Gensi and Lumpo cater to the banking services in the district.

Schemes under Jandhan Yojana, Pashu Palan, Bagwani etc. including social security schemes indicated positive marginal shift from the last quarter.

The meeting was attended by all the DLRC members who included officers from the departments of agriculture and allied sectors, rural development, ArSRLM, branch managers of SBI and APRBs operating in the district, besides representatives of the RBI and NABARD. (DIPRO)