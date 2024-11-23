DFTI meeting on ZIP, RI

YINGKIONG, 22 Nov: Upper Siang District Task Force (DTFI) meeting on ‘Zero dose Implementation Plan (ZIP), Routine Immunization (RI), VPD Surveillance and AEFI Surveillance-2024 was held at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, DC-cum-District Health Society chairman Talo Jerang, while enquiring about the low performing CHCs and PHCs, called upon all MO in-charges to work with dedication and sincerity, according to their respective micro plan, to achieve the target set by the government.

Earlier, DMO Dr.Gepeng Litin highlighted aims and objective of the meeting.

MO in-charges from CHCs and PHCs, representatives from CBO, educational institutions, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)