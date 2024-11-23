Upper Siang DLMC emphasizes on early completion of border roads

YINGKIONG, 22 Nov: The Upper Siang District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC), while reviewing the progress of ongoing and completed schemes under various departments, emphasized the completion of strategically important border roads.

Presiding over the 3rd DLMC meeting held at the DC’s conference hall on Thursday, deputy commissioner Talo Jerang stressed the need to expedite the construction of strategically significant border road projects under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP).

While reviewing the implementation of schemes and projects, the DC interacted with representatives from ITBP and NHIDCL, saying, “We should not delay the construction of border roads that will be used by our armed forces. They protect our borders and keep us safe. Keeping this in mind, we must avoid unnecessary delays and make every effort to meet the targets set by the government.”

He also urged departmental officers to ensure that the benefits of central and state government flagship schemes reach the people at the grassroots level. He highlighted the need for awareness generation through training, IECs (Information, Education, and Communication), and other outreach programs to inform the public about the benefits of government schemes and policies.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA and CM’s advisor, Alo Libang, stated that the completion of border roads under the VVP will usher in a new era of development for local residents. “It will open up opportunities for tourism, agriculture and horticulture development in the area,” he said. He also emphasized the importance of coordination between the armed forces and civilians for the smooth implementation of schemes under the VVP for the greater benefit of the public.

Libang urged all departments to work with dedication to elevate Upper Siang to new heights of development. He further noted that DLMC meetings are crucial for monitoring development activities and addressing any problems or grievances faced during the implementation of schemes. He called on all stakeholders to take the DLMC meetings seriously.

Geku-Mariyang MLA Oni Panyang requested that departments keep him informed about the schemes and projects being implemented in his constituency.

During the meeting, officials from various departments presented power-point presentations on the performance of their respective departments.

Among those present at the meeting were government officials, representatives from the Indian Army, ITBP, BRO, NHIDCL, all Zilla Parishad members, and the president of the Adi Baane Kebang district unit. (DIPRO)