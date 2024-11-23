Performance of health and PHE depts in four districts reviewed

DIRANG, 22 Nov: Performance of health and PHE departments in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, and Pakke-Kessang districts were reviewed in a regional review meeting held in Dirang on Friday.

Chairing the meeting, chief secretary in-charge Padmini Singla highlighted the importance of proper data management. She urged the District Medical Officers (DMOs) to maintain accurate and comprehensive databases.

She exhorted the district authorities to monitor the projects under private-public partnerships (PPP) to ensure their proper functioning, with regular reporting to the headquarters.

Furthermore, she appealed to health staff to demonstrate politeness toward patients and create awareness about the free tests and facilities available in hospitals.

While commending the health department for organizing the regional review meeting, Singla directed the concerned departments to issue a proper action plan with timeline, based on the outcome of the meeting.

Health and PHED commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain called upon the deputy commissioners (DCs), DMOs, and PHED executive engineers (EEs) to hold coordination meetings, inspect health facilities and infrastructure, and submit plans to ensure that “all health centers are equipped with boundary walls, LPCs, single entry and exit points, water supply, electricity, and other essential amenities.”

Sain further directed the health department to display TELE-MANAS helpline numbers prominently on posters, pamphlets, and banners to ensure public awareness of this facility.

Health secretary Ira Singhal informed that the health department is taking responsibility for Aadhaar enrollment to ensure that it is properly linked with health schemes. “Mother-daughter duo system” will also be linked through Aadhaar for better integration,” she said.

Sharing national data on AIDS patients and drug consumption, she expressed concern over Arunachal’s high ranking in these areas and called for collective efforts to address AIDS and drug issues. She also encouraged the use of TELE-MANAS and its various services.

The DCs and DMOs of the four districts presented progress reports through power-point presentations, which were closely reviewed during the meeting.

On this occasion, Mission Parivaar Vikas was also launched.

Health Services director, NHM director, nodal officers, DRCHOs, doctors, PHED engineers, ASHA workers, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)