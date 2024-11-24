APU adopts five TB patients

PASIGHAT, 23 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) adopted five tuberculosis patients as part of the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at the East Siang District Tuberculosis Centre.

Sharing details about the Ni-Kshay Mitra programme, APU registrar Narmi Darang said, “One of the key aspects of the program, in adopting the five TB patients, is to focus on nutrition, as malnutrition is a significant factor contributing to the spread and severity of TB.” Darang, who also interacted with the patients, added that the university’s involvement aims to raise awareness about TB and the importance of diet and nutrition during treatment for healthy recovery.

Darang further said that APU hopes this initiative will serve as a model for other institutions to follow, highlighting the important role that educational institutions can play in addressing public health issues.

The initiative, headed by APU VC prof. Tomo Riba, reflects the institution’s commitment to addressing public health challenges and supporting vulnerable populations. A university press release stated that APU is not only helping individual patients but also contributing to the broader goal of a TB-free community.

While recognizing the invaluable contributions of APU under the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative, East Siang District Tuberculosis Centre officer Dr. Taken Siram said, “This noble act not only reflects your dedication to social responsibility but also sets an inspiring example for others to follow.”

Programme coordinator Ngurang Mana said, “This initiative provides invaluable experiences, highlighting the importance of empathy, community service and the multifaceted approach needed in healthcare.”

Dr. Yab Rajiv Camder, Dr. Tagam Dabi, and Dr. Lige Sora were also present at the programme and volunteered to spend time with the patients, offering companionship and emotional support.

The programme concluded with the distribution of essential food packages.