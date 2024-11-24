Arunachal shines at National Pencak Silat Championships

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh won four medals, including one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the 2nd Senior All India Pencak Silat Championship, which was held in Srinagar from 19 to 21 November.

Jeevan Tara clinched the gold medal, while Biki Yatang won the silver. The bronze medals were won by Nibi Dawe and Tali Rimo.

Earlier, the state’s junior team won four gold and equal numbers of bronze medals in the 12th Pre-teen, Sub-Junior and Junior National Pencak Silat Championship held at the same venue from 16 to 18 November.