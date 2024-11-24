More than thousand take part in SAD camp under DAJGUA

LAZU, 23 Nov: A total of 1,546 beneficiaries from nine villages availed the benefits of various government schemes during the Sewa Aapke Dwar saturation camp, organized on Saturday by the Tirap district administration under the week-long Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

Officials from various departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and ArSRLM provided vital services, including birth certificates, Aadhaar registration, Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates, and organized a comprehensive medical camp, benefiting residents from Lazu, Upper Chinhan, Lower Chinhan, Lonyen, Noglo, Sinnu, Raho, Pongkong and Barap Camp.

Deputy commissioner Techu Aran, speaking on the occasion, emphasized the importance of government welfare schemes in improving the quality of life for tribal communities under DAJGUA. He commended the youth of the Lazu area for excelling in sports, particularly judo, and encouraged them to continue bringing laurels to the district. Aran also urged the community to shun the cultivation and use of opium (kaani) and replace it with cash crops, with support from the agriculture, horticulture and allied departments. He reminded them that cultivating poppy is illegal and punishable under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Among others, Lazu block ZPM Rangmo Rantu also spoke and commended the district administration for organizing the camp for the benefit of the villagers.

The camp was supervised and monitored by Lazu EAC in-charge Noklem Wangjen, Borduria CO Yowa Anya and DIPRO in-charge Dr. Metung Taku. (DIPRO)