Kamphiak Aran crowned Miss Nocte 2024

KHONSA, 24 Nov: Kamphiak Aran was crowned Miss Nocte 2024 at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old Aran was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, presented by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng.

Nyadong Wangsa (17) of Longo village and Ngoli Hakhun (18) of Laho village were crowned first and second runners-up, respectively.

Other subtitle winners included Chathoam Hakhun (Miss Catwalk), Tuhdi Sumnyan (Miss Congeniality, Best Costume), and Chaman Agi (Miss Talent).

The beauty contest was organized as part of the Chalo Loku celebration held here.

The panel of judges included Tana Puniya, Femina Miss India Arunachal 2023 and Femina Miss Talent 2023; Ibi Kena, former Miss Arunachal (2nd runner-up); Ngamnyo Wangsa, reigning Miss TCL 2024; and Tangbang Bangyang, Mr. Chalo Loku 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tayeng praised the vibrant Nocte culture and commended the organizing committee for their dedication in making the beauty pageant a grand success.

Trizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin N. Glow lauded the colorful tribal festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of preserving indigenous traditions while embracing modernization.

The event was also witnessed by MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong and Chakat Aboh, Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran, SP Singjatla Singpho, and NWA chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong.