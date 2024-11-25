Nursing students, orgs organise health outreach prog in school

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Nov: Nursing students from Arunachal State Nursing College (ASNC), TRIHMS, in collaboration with Aanwg Anya Foundation and Arunachal Sociological Forum, recently organized a health outreach and awareness program at Government Primary School Kampo, Jote, under Papum Pare district. The program was conducted under the guidance of the Sociology faculty of ASNC, TRIHMS.

The event included activities such as the distribution of notebooks, pencils, tiffin boxes, water bottles, first aid kits, and toilet cleaning kits to the students.

The team also provided indoor and outdoor sports equipment to the school to encourage physical activities. An interactive session on personal hygiene was held, with demonstrations on proper handwashing techniques, the use of sanitary napkins, and discussions about the importance of environmental protection.

The initiative was well-received, with enthusiastic participation from both students and teachers, as stated in a release.

The headmaster of GPS Kampo, Taba Tatuk, commended ASNC, Aanwg Anya Foundation, and Arunachal Sociological Forum for their efforts, highlighting the value of the program in enhancing the children’s understanding of health and hygiene, moral values and environmental protection.

The event not only benefited the schoolchildren but also provided nursing students with practical experience in community health outreach. The event concluded with a pledge by the children to practice healthy habits and share their learnings with family and friends.

This program reflects the commitment of nursing students to improving community health and underscores the importance of health education in shaping healthier communities, according to a statement.