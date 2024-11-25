Dholar Sewat Lamsiwa: Thongchi’s new Assamese novel released

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte jointly released the new Assamese novel Dholar Sewat Lamsiwa, written by Sahitya Akademi Award winner Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, during the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (Drama Festival) here on Saturday.

After the release of the book, Thongchi shared with the audience how he decided to write a novel addressing the issues confronting indigenous people, such as proselytization, loss of faith, and culture-issues that are causing conflict in tribal society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein commended the author for tackling such a delicate subject in his novel. He said that the book would not only shed light on the core issue of proselytization but also offer a path toward overcoming the problem.

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) president Mukul Pathak read out a message from Bhaskar Dutta Baruah of Lawyer’s Book Stall, who published the novel.

Among those present at the book release were Arunachal Rang Mahotsav Festival director Riken Ngomle, renowned playwright and vice chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD) Dr. Bharat Gupt, and cover artist Jene Hai.